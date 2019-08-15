Discussion
Maker
Mike Walton
I made the product originally for personal use and thought it would be an interesting side project. I was frustrated when an article headline would catch my attention, to then find the article to be too long or not have information the title made me think it would. This tool helps me see what type of content any online article has quickly and helps me to find the information I am actually interested in. I find now using this tool I take in a lot more information from articles than before. Before I would have to read the whole article and read loads of stuff that didn't interest me but now using this tool I only read the parts that I am interested in. Saving time and energy.
