Craftmail AI
Craftmail AI
Create professional emails in seconds
If you have an idea for an email, but don't know how to write it, let our AI generate it within seconds. Just write your draft and we will make it professional!
Launched in
Email
by
Craftmail AI
About this launch
Craftmail AI
Create professional emails in seconds
Craftmail AI by
Craftmail AI
was hunted by
Adil
in
Email
. Made by
Adil
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Craftmail AI
is not rated yet. This is Craftmail AI's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#37
