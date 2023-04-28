Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CraftAI
CraftAI

CraftAI

GPT Admin Generator: Create Beautiful Back-office in 5 Mins

Free
Embed
CraftAI is a GPT-powered Admin Panel Generator that lets you create custom admin interfaces in just 5 Minutes and for free. Codeless, painless, speechless 🤯
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
CraftAI
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
CraftAI
CraftAIGPT Admin Generator: Create Beautiful Back-office in 5 Mins
0
reviews
0
followers
CraftAI by
CraftAI
was hunted by
Pavol Perdik
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Pavol Perdik
and
Ján Timoranský
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
CraftAI
is not rated yet. This is CraftAI's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-