Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CraftAI
CraftAI
GPT Admin Generator: Create Beautiful Back-office in 5 Mins
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
CraftAI is a GPT-powered Admin Panel Generator that lets you create custom admin interfaces in just 5 Minutes and for free. Codeless, painless, speechless 🤯
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
CraftAI
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
CraftAI
GPT Admin Generator: Create Beautiful Back-office in 5 Mins
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
CraftAI by
CraftAI
was hunted by
Pavol Perdik
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Pavol Perdik
and
Ján Timoranský
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
CraftAI
is not rated yet. This is CraftAI's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report