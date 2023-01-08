Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Craft Systems
Ranked #16 for today
Craft Systems
A collection of FREE Figma kits
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
FREE Figma templates to kick-start your next project. Easy to use and completely customizable. Start designing with a great foundation and stop wasting precious time.
Launched in
Prototyping
,
Design resources
,
Design templates
by
Craft Systems
Observable
Ad
Where teams collaborate with data, faster
About this launch
Craft Systems
A collection of FREE Figma kits
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Craft Systems by
Craft Systems
was hunted by
Sergej Gorišek
in
Prototyping
,
Design resources
,
Design templates
. Made by
Sergej Gorišek
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
Craft Systems
is not rated yet. This is Craft Systems 's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#15
Report