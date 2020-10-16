Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Cräft!
Cräft!
Cräft! is an open screen cräfting RPG
Adventure Games
Indie Games
+ 2
Cräft is an open screen cräfting RPG that implements the CWEYW (Cräft What Ever You Want) engine.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Sebastian Gerske posted on LinkedIn
Cräft! Alpha can now be played for #free on itch.io! https://lnkd.in/disKQZJ...
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send