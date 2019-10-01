crackinterview.cc

Discussion
Irakli Svanidze
based on our last experience we discovered that getting advice from the company's employee (industry experts) was a too hard and also very annoying process so we have decided to simplify that process by creating a marketplace where customers are able to find someone by company name or skills and schedule an interview. also, customers can register as an expert, conduct interview, help others to "crack interview" and also generate side income
we love to get some feedback from you its very important for us
what should be 1 hour algorithm interview price ?
50$
75$
100$
> 100$
