Cpaytoday
Cpaytoday
Crypto multisend tool for Google Spreadsheets™
With Cpaytoday, effortlessly manage crypto payouts from Google Sheets™. Save time, cut GAS costs, and ensure security with our non-custodial solution. Join the revolution—transform your payout process!
Launched in
Fintech
Crypto
Web3
by
Cpaytoday
About this launch
Cpaytoday
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Cpaytoday by
Cpaytoday
was hunted by
Mitchell Kim
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Serge Sigal
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
Cpaytoday
is not rated yet. This is Cpaytoday's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
