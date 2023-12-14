Products
Cpaytoday

Cpaytoday

Crypto multisend tool for Google Spreadsheets™

Free
Embed
With Cpaytoday, effortlessly manage crypto payouts from Google Sheets™. Save time, cut GAS costs, and ensure security with our non-custodial solution. Join the revolution—transform your payout process!
Launched in
Fintech
Crypto
Web3
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
23
followers
was hunted by
Mitchell Kim
in Fintech, Crypto, Web3. Made by
Serge Sigal
. Featured on December 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Cpaytoday's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-