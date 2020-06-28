Discussion
Hey all 👋 Really I built Cozyroom because I was tired of Zoom and wanted to design friendlier ways to talk to people online. It's also entirely free and peer-to-peer, audio is streamed directly between browsers without passing through our servers. I'd love for your feedback and suggestions, we really want to build a software that is both useful and fun. Hope you enjoy (and psst... invite your friends)
Came across this on Twitter and it looks lovely. Sort of a cross between Roger Wilco and Habbo Hotel in the early 2000s. Would love to join a room with the makers, Azlen and Jon!
I tried it for the first time and it is so nice! I will certainly try and use it more often. What would be good is some info on privacy etc that you folks don't record audio etc
is this like imisstheoffice.eu but with voice rooms to talk in real time?
I love the idea of this! I recently tried this out with up to 10 friends, and found it worked out really well. My favourite feature is that you can make rooms with the items you can use to build scenes to make it seem more homely. Also, the further away you get from other people their sound is decreased as though you are in fact further away from the person. Pretty cool!