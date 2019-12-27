Cozy Reader
A secure place for the articles that you want to read 🔒📑
francesco marassi
Maker
Hey Hunters! 👋 This is my first application using Blockstack and the Gaia Storage. I wanted to create my read it later service for a long time, and finally this month I took some extra days to launch it 🚀 Cozy permits to: - save all the web articles that you want to read, access them later and read them whenever you want - have a permanent and private copy of the article: Blockstack saves the article on a decentralized and encrypted storage (Gaia), so even if the website deletes the article you will always have a copy. - choose your theme! 💅 You can change the background color, the font size and the line width. More customizations will follow in the next weeks ✨ - add a Firefox addon or a bookmarklet to add the articles directly from the webpage. Chrome extension is coming soon. I learned so much from this simple project, like how to create a serverless API to parse the web pages and find the article, how to create a (not so simple) extension for Chrome and Firefox and how to comunicate and save data on Blockstack. It was a great moment of experience. What do you think? Hope you like it!
