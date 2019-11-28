Cowrite
Platform for creating stories collaboratively
Discussion
Siki Damjanovic
Maker
I saw an opportunity while browsing the popular subreddit r/WritingPrompts (14mil subscribers). Users submit story ideas and other users submit a short story based on the idea. But what if you want to create the characters and the settings but don’t want to develop an entire plot? What if you just want to write a great ending to an already existing plot? I then started to build cowrite, which aims to spark creativity in writers and allow them to practice their craft with feedback.
