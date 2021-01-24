Coworksurf

  1. Home
Coliving spaces and 👩‍💻 communities next to the surf 🌊

I want to build an alternative option for the traditional career & city life. One closer connected to nature, yourself and others.
To find like-valued communities in beautiful places around the world to learn from, and to live NOW.
Thanks,
Pier🌺️
Featured
Kate ShifmanFounder, ArtHOUSE Co-Living
Super fun product, smart creative founder with a laser focus on what matters - people, nature, and a more harmonious life. I really see this concept developing into a lifestyle. Go for it, @pyer!
Pier 🍉
Maker
I love singing and solving problems :)
@kate_shifman Ahhh hey Kate thanks so much for your kind words! That really is nice to read. I know you're doing well with Art house - can't wait to see your dream built with bricks :)) https://www.arthouse-coliving.com/
Tudor Mihai
Sounds awesome!
Pier 🍉
Maker
I love singing and solving problems :)
@tudor_mihai2 Ahh thanks bro!!
Jessica Lane
Amazing Effort!
Pier 🍉
Maker
I love singing and solving problems :)
@jessicalane6 Thanks a lot Jessica 🙏🙏
Pier 🍉
Maker
I love singing and solving problems :)
Hope you like our project! Also big credits to Joe and Phil of course. To build this the way it should be built, I'm looking for partners and investment (if it's the right fit). Find my WhatsApp on the site to contact me. I'll happily share numbers & my plan in detail. Idea for next community housing theme: music! I love to make music, and it would be epic to live together with other musicians. What kind of community would you want to join?
