Coworksurf

Kate ShifmanFounder, ArtHOUSE Co-Living
Super fun product, smart creative founder with a laser focus on what matters - people, nature, and a more harmonious life. I really see this concept developing into a lifestyle. Go for it, @pyer!
@kate_shifman Ahhh hey Kate thanks so much for your kind words! That really is nice to read. I know you're doing well with Art house - can't wait to see your dream built with bricks :)) https://www.arthouse-coliving.com/
Sounds awesome!
@tudor_mihai2 Ahh thanks bro!!
Amazing Effort!
@jessicalane6 Thanks a lot Jessica 🙏🙏
Hope you like our project! Also big credits to Joe and Phil of course. To build this the way it should be built, I'm looking for partners and investment (if it's the right fit). Find my WhatsApp on the site to contact me. I'll happily share numbers & my plan in detail. Idea for next community housing theme: music! I love to make music, and it would be epic to live together with other musicians. What kind of community would you want to join?