Dear ProductHunters, Today I proudly launch my first app 🚀. I have been building it as a side project for the past month. Cow Pilot is a due date driven to-do list app. It divides all tasks into blocks (like “today”, “tomorrow”, “this week” …) and sets the due date automatically, based on the block the task is in. As the due date comes closer, the task will automatically move from block to block until it reaches “today”. I have been arranging my email like this for a while now and looking only at a few items that are due for “today” helped me a lot in my daily routine. I couldn’t make it work like this in any of the apps I know, so I decided to just build it myself 🙃 The current version is limited to the following essential features: - Only up to 6 tasks are allowed for “today” (focus on your most important tasks) - Drag & Drop to rearrange tasks and move them to other blocks - Calculate due dates dates and rearrange list automatically - Quick action menu to easily move tasks between blocks - Filter on one of the block by using the sidebar - Search by title I hope you like it and I’d love to hear what you think about it! And of course I'm happy to answer any question as well. 😀
