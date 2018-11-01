Introducing Covve, your AI-powered contacts assistant. A fresh, dynamic contacts book, always up to date so you know everything about your contacts, their latest job, the latest news affecting them and their companies and an effortless way to always be in touch.
- Pros:
All features needed in one appCons:
Nope
I'm really happy with using Covve and keep my contacts updated. I love all the features (especially scan of business card and reminders)Helena Kazia Batma has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Very powerful, helps me keep track of meetingsCons:
A bit overwhelming at first
I have used several similar products in the app store, but Covve is by far the most advanced one. It might be a bit intimidating at first as it has many functionalities, but couple hours later I was using it like a proBlanka Laska has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Yiannis GavrielidesMaker@yiannis_gavrielides · Food, cocktail, theatre fan. CEO @ Covve
Hey everyone, I'm Yiannis, one of the founders of Covve. At Covve, we believe that opportunities arise from real relationships and we're frustrated by the static, dated, contact lists we still use. We designed Covve for anyone and everyone who values their relationships, be it friends, colleagues and clients. We aim to stand out in a world shifting towards casual, shallow business relationships. Covve effortlessly helps foster real, warm relationships giving a significant edge and exposing new opportunities. I would love your feedback and support in our quest to bring people closer together.
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@yiannis_gavrielides It syncs contacts from your phone book or e-mail ?
Yiannis GavrielidesMaker@yiannis_gavrielides · Food, cocktail, theatre fan. CEO @ Covve
@shreyaa_ratra Thanks for the question Shreyaa! From your phone book
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@yiannis_gavrielides Any plans to do it for email ? Might be really useful for sales people.
George VasiliadisPro@geovasiliadis · Space, Tech, Nutrition, Fitness
Yewww! 🙌 Great product. Great team. ❤️
Yiannis GavrielidesMaker@yiannis_gavrielides · Food, cocktail, theatre fan. CEO @ Covve
@geovasiliadis Many thanks for the great support George! 🙌
Sara Cortellazzi@sara_cortellazzi
Keep up with the good work!
Yiannis GavrielidesMaker@yiannis_gavrielides · Food, cocktail, theatre fan. CEO @ Covve
@sara_cortellazzi Thanks so much Sara!
Alex ProtogerellisMaker@aprotog · CTO at Covve. Drone geek. DIY addict.
Hey guys and girls, Alex here, CTO at Covve. Dying to talk tech with anyone who's interested in how Covve works behind the scenes :) Also - we've setup an exclusive offer for Product Hunt - just visit http://covve.com/hunted and get a free 3 month upgrade to Covve PRO (although, to be fair, our free plan gives everything the vast majority of people ever need!). Cheers!
Efi Gial@efi_gial
Congrats guyz ❤️
Yiannis GavrielidesMaker@yiannis_gavrielides · Food, cocktail, theatre fan. CEO @ Covve
@efi_gial Many thanks Efi!
