Covid Trip Planner

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bugra Ozkan
Maker
incubatorlist.com
Hey everyone! First and foremost, we do not recommend travelling during the pandemic unless it is absolutely necessary. But if you will, we have good news for you: You don’t have to sift through COVID-19 trackers for latest numbers, check news websites for travel restrictions or learn data science to estimate how they might change in a month’s time. This tool will give you current US and UK-based COVID-19 travel restrictions for 700+ destinations, along with how they might change over the next 2 months. @umit_rusen_aktas and I will be around all day to listen to your feedback, thanks!
Share
Well done to you two! I know how much time and effort went into this project and I think it could be useful for people who have to travel because of urgent issues or obligations.
@nazli_ozkan1 Thanks a lot for your support! I agree, although it is not recommended, people still have to travel, and while making decisions this tool will definitely be useful.
I realized something that you didn't mention before, can you explain "ML models' predictions"?
@nazli_ozkan1 Great question, thank you! You can think of our Machine Learning model as an oracle that predicts next week's weekly case count for a destination, given its weekly case counts for the past few weeks. We then "feed" next week's prediction back into the model and predict how the situation will look like in 2 week's time. Currently we go up to 8 iterations like this to predict the next 8 weeks. This model was trained with past data from all destinations across the world. We then use these predictions to estimate how UK/US based restrictions may change in the future, based on each country's own definition.