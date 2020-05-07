  1. Home
Covidtrials.ca is the first Canadian patient portal to match those who are seeking to participate in a research project with the physicians and investigators who are working on these trials, allowing them to join a trial quickly and efficiently.
Elizabeth Monier-Williams
Maker
Covid Trials Canada is the brain child of Dr. Ramy Saleh, a clinical oncologist in Montreal. Seeing the passionate interest in clinical trial participation among his Covid-19 patients and aware of how hard it is to recruit patients at the best of times, he partnered with medical leaders across Canada to launch this site. Covid Trials Canada is a non-profit initiative of Airmed Trials and Think Research. All listed trials are approved by Health Canada. Help us complete the circle. Join a trial. If you're a researcher, register your trial.
