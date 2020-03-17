COVID Rules Everything Around Me

Discussion
Nick Abouzeid
Victor built this while (likely) infected with COVID-19.
Danqing was in Beijing when COVID began growing exponentially in Wuhan. He saw how serious the disease was and the tough toll that it took on China. We talked about how in the US everyone wasn't worried early enough because there was a "low" overall number of cases. But the growth rate is much more important than the total number of cases. We built cream.io to allow you to compare the virus growth between countries. The data is sourced from WHO situation reports which come out daily. Here are some Twitter threads that we wrote about cream: - https://mobile.twitter.com/danqi... - https://mobile.twitter.com/Victo... - https://mobile.twitter.com/Victo... Looking forward to hearing what y'all think. Stay safe out there.
