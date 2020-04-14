COVID-Meter Surveys

  1. Home
Reduce uncertainty and churn during the pandemic. 100% free.

PH's favorite product tour software is now launching a survey tool.
😻 Set it up with a few clicks
📈 Learn who'll most likely churn & take action
💬 Integrate with Intercom to set automated messages
💸 Free - no limits!
How to Interpret Your COVID-Meter Score?Before diving into the scores there is one important thing, as we all know the world is going through very hard times. Human health & well-being is our number 1 priority as always, but right now we should pay much more efforts, compared to regular times, to carry this message out.
COVID-Meter SurveysUserGuiding developed the COVID-Meter to reduce uncertainty in your business and help you plan accordingly on these difficult days. COVID-Meter is an index ranging from -3 to 3 measuring how much the customers' businesses are affected by the latest COVID-19 pandemic.
Mert Aktas
Hello Makers 👋 We hope you are healthy and safe. And don't worry, it'll all be over soon! 🌅 As UserGuiding, we've been struggling with a major challenge in our personal and business lives for a while now. Uncertainty. During the global pandemic, no one knows what will happen tomorrow. Hopefully, in late 2020, we'll be enjoying social life again with friends and family. But now it's time to focus on what we have to reduce uncertainty. While brainstorming on ideas to help our users that are most affected by COVID-19, we've come up with this idea of a free survey tool. COVID-meter is an easy-to-setup survey tool to find out how your customers are affected by the pandemic and offer special promotions to the most affected to reduce churn & help your users. These are difficult times, so we'll offer this new tool to everyone during the pandemic for 100% free and without any limits. Stay safe, and please let us know your feedback 🙌
Selman Gökçe
Great opportunity to bond with your users and explore their newly-emerging needs. The fact that it is free also lets you try the tool out risk-free. Although I am involved with UserGuiding, I am sure I wouldn't miss out on this tool if I had a business on my own.
Ertugrul Cavusoglu
@selman_gokce Totally agree! Companies really need to act agile in these unprecedented times. Thanks for the great feedback!
Volkan Kaya
Interesting feature, using this you should be able to proactively reach out and that should help reduce churn. Did you beta test it? If so how did it go?
Alican Bektas
@volkandkaya Hi Volkan, Alican here from the UG Team. Thank you for the question! Yes we actually did beta test it with a small sample. The response rates are quite promising, led us take some precautionary measures as well. You can check out this article to see how to interpret your own score: https://help.userguiding.com/en/...
Enis Karakoc
Well thought guys 👏🏼 and thanks for free service in these hard times 🙏🏼 I know there are many companies lacking info from their customers now, it’ll be so helpful and easy to understand them with this tool
Mert Aktas
@enis_karakoc thank you Enis! let us know if you need it for Kunduz :)
Zahid Sağıroğlu
It totally makes sense. Getting more insights on how your clients are handling the current situation can show under the radar opportunities. Good idea!
Mert Aktas
@zahid_sagiroglu Thanks Zahid! Let us know once try it out. We really wonder about your feedback!
