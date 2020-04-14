COVID-Meter Surveys
Mert Aktas
Maker
Hello Makers 👋 We hope you are healthy and safe. And don't worry, it'll all be over soon! 🌅 As UserGuiding, we've been struggling with a major challenge in our personal and business lives for a while now. Uncertainty. During the global pandemic, no one knows what will happen tomorrow. Hopefully, in late 2020, we'll be enjoying social life again with friends and family. But now it's time to focus on what we have to reduce uncertainty. While brainstorming on ideas to help our users that are most affected by COVID-19, we've come up with this idea of a free survey tool. COVID-meter is an easy-to-setup survey tool to find out how your customers are affected by the pandemic and offer special promotions to the most affected to reduce churn & help your users. These are difficult times, so we'll offer this new tool to everyone during the pandemic for 100% free and without any limits. Stay safe, and please let us know your feedback 🙌
Great opportunity to bond with your users and explore their newly-emerging needs. The fact that it is free also lets you try the tool out risk-free. Although I am involved with UserGuiding, I am sure I wouldn't miss out on this tool if I had a business on my own.
@selman_gokce Totally agree! Companies really need to act agile in these unprecedented times. Thanks for the great feedback!
Interesting feature, using this you should be able to proactively reach out and that should help reduce churn. Did you beta test it? If so how did it go?
@volkandkaya Hi Volkan, Alican here from the UG Team. Thank you for the question! Yes we actually did beta test it with a small sample. The response rates are quite promising, led us take some precautionary measures as well. You can check out this article to see how to interpret your own score: https://help.userguiding.com/en/...
Well thought guys 👏🏼 and thanks for free service in these hard times 🙏🏼 I know there are many companies lacking info from their customers now, it’ll be so helpful and easy to understand them with this tool
@enis_karakoc thank you Enis! let us know if you need it for Kunduz :)
It totally makes sense. Getting more insights on how your clients are handling the current situation can show under the radar opportunities. Good idea!
@zahid_sagiroglu Thanks Zahid! Let us know once try it out. We really wonder about your feedback!
