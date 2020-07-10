Covid Guard
Hello hunters! We first launched Covid Guard during the first stages of the epidemic in Italy, and since then we've been tirelessly working on improving it. Now our platform is available to use globally, and we're thrilled to present it to the PH community! The main idea behind Covid Guard is to leverage a source of information still untapped in most countries – the symptoms of the population – to provide valuable insights about the progression of the pandemic without having to rely on limited resources, such as swabs or serological tests. By using the platform, users directly contribute to the safety of their own community while receiveing constant updates on their areas of interest (through maps and customised reports), and even getting rewards in some cases. Our aim is not to directly identify those who may have contracted COVID-19, but rather to statistically determine high-risk areas and identify anomalous patterns days or weeks in advance compared to conventional solutions (i.e. contact-tracing apps). That way, we allow authorities to promptly focus their efforts on the most critical areas, making the most of the tools at their disposal. Finally, all data collected through Covid Guard is fully anonymous. Privacy is our first priority, and this is reflected in all our present and future features. You can learn more about us at https://covidguard.io
