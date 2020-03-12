Covid-eotherapy

Discussion
Will Allen-Mersh
Maker
Spill is a startup on a mission to bust open access to mental health support. We wanted to help people stuck at home because of coronavirus shutdowns. So whether you're feeling disconnected, anxious about what's happening, or just bored out of your mind and have the time on your hands to try something new, give therapy a go with our one-off free taster sessions for anyone whose office has closed down due to COVID-19. Limited to first 50 applicants.
