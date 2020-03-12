Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Covid-eotherapy

Covid-eotherapy

Video therapy for anyone at home due to coronavirus

get it
As more and more companies enforce working from home due to COVID-19, it's easy to start feeling isolated, or to just get super anxious from all the hysterical news stories. Video therapy is a great way to improve your wellbeing, while stuck at home.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Will Allen-Mersh
Will Allen-Mersh
Maker
Spill is a startup on a mission to bust open access to mental health support. We wanted to help people stuck at home because of coronavirus shutdowns. So whether you're feeling disconnected, anxious about what's happening, or just bored out of your mind and have the time on your hands to try something new, give therapy a go with our one-off free taster sessions for anyone whose office has closed down due to COVID-19. Limited to first 50 applicants.
UpvoteShare