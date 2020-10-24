Covid Controls 2.0
Covid-19 travel restrictions based on your travel history
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mohit Shah
Makerhttps://greatescape.co/
Hello Product Hunt Community, Covid Controls is a Covid-19 dashboard geared towards travelers. In this new version, you will get answers to: - Which countries I am allowed to travel to? - Do I need to quarantine on arrival? - Is a Covid-19 test required? - Are there any other requirements such as insurance, forms, declaration? - What is the mask policy at the destination? - Is there a lockdown? Which services are open/closed? - Are tourist attractions open? - Are bars, restaurants, shopping open? - How many people are allowed to gather for events? - What is the Covid-19 trend? Is it safe to travel? Most importantly we launched an API that gives you access to all the data. Click on the 'API Access' button for info about documentation and pricing. We are giving 25% OFF to all Product hunt users. You can email us team@greatescape.co or use the chat button on the website to get the discount!
Share