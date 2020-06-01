Covid Confessions

Discussion
John Barker
Maker
Hey Everyone! We'd like to share with you a small project we built in our spare time at work. There's been a little scandal in the UK recently regarding a government advisor breaking his own lockdown/self-isolation rules. We had previously made After Lockdown, a kind of digital museum for aspirations during the lockdown. But, with these new revelations, we made something a little more biting. Light-hearted, or serious you can confess here. Hope you enjoy it. - Rachel, Chris & Jon from Inktrap, a Digital Product Studio based in London.
