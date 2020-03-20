Covid Act Now

Discussion
James Tamplin
Maker
Hi PH - We're a small group of state legislators, engineers, and epidemiologists who launched a new tool to forecast the spread of COVID-19 in each state. COVIDActNow.org, models how COVID-19 will spread if no additional actions are taken to control the spread of the virus and at what point hospitals will be overloaded. The tool also projects how the spread will be contained if social distancing and shelter-in-place measures are taken by local and state governments. Please share with your local legislator!
