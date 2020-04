New app attempts to detect signs of COVID-19 using voice analysis A team of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and other institutions have released an early version of an app that they claim can determine whether you might have COVID-19, just by analyzing your voice. "I've seen a lot of competition for the cheapest, fastest diagnosis you can have," said Benjamin Striner, a Carnegie Mellon graduate student who worked on the project, in an interview with Futurism.