COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Jonathan Haim Fishner
Maker♡ Making Products
Hey Everyone 👋 @ori_riechman and I are the creators of https://covid-19-vaccine.live. The global mission to administer COVID vaccines is finally bearing fruits! A handful of vaccines have now been authorized all over the world and countries have begun vaccinating their populations. We decided to make the data more accessible with a simple dashboard that updates every hour - showing what percentage of each country has received the vaccine. So yeah, that's it! I hope you enjoy the Live Dashboard 😀 Needless to say, we're super excited to be on Product Hunt today! My co-founders Ori (@ori_riechman) and I will be around all day to listen to any ideas and feedback you might have. Thanks!
