Learn how to keep you and your family safe with a #COVID19 Self-Defense Guide from ClockCoach (https://clockcoach.com). Answer a few questions about your habits and possible pre-conditions and learn about your risk and how to stay safe.
Hello! My colleagues and I at ClockCoach (clockcoach.com) put together a COVID-19 Self-Defense Guide Web app to evaluate your risk and keep you on your toes to stay safe in this time of uncertainty. Learn more about the team at https://clockcoach.com/team. We are a collection of Scientists and Engineers who are passionately developing software applications to transfer knowledge gained from cutting edge scientific research into software that we can all use. We will be updating the information as it appears in scientific studies around the world.
