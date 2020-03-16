COVID-19 self-assessment

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aron Tolentino
Maker
I just finished creating a #COVID19 self assessment tool for Canadians! The goal is to compile all essential COVID-19 information released by each Canadian province in an easy to consume manner. I've prioritized Ontario since it has the most number of cases in the country but I'll slowly work on adding high-risk provinces such as British Columbia and Alberta in the next few days. Currently, you can conduct a self-assessment based on symptoms, travel history, and exposure to people with confirmed COVID-19 virus or respiratory symptoms. At the end of the assessment, it will give general recommendations based on your answers. There are currently three possible outcomes: 1.) Call 911 or go to the emergency room if you have severe symptoms. 2.) Call the local health line if you have common symptoms and have traveled in the past 14 days OR have been in contact with a confirmed case. 3.) Self isolate if have traveled in the past 14 days or have been in contact with a confirmed case but show no symptoms. If needed, you have access to information on all 16 COVID-19 assessment centres in Ontario. I will be updating this list on the go as new information arises. You also have access to the latest twitter feed from Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, and official government accounts. I spent three whole days from morning till midnight creating this tool but this is my way of helping the community in a difficult time like this. This is my first ever product on ProductHunt! I just finished the web development bootcamp at Juno (formerly HackerYou) in Toronto and I'm looking forward to creating cool things with you all!
UpvoteShare