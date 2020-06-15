Discussion
Artem Bugara
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! First of all, thank you @harianus for hunting us. Also, thx for your product SaaS for COVID - a directory of discounts on popular SaaS companies. 👩💻 Who are we? We are newscatcherapi.com team. We build an ultra-fast API to find news articles by any topic, country, language, website, or keyword. 🥼 What is COVID-19 News API? It is a free (no credit card 💳) API that you can use to retrieve structured news articles in JSON that are related to COVID-19. ❤️ Why did we do it? 2 weeks ago, we had a soft launch. We saw many data scientists and researchers making queries related to coronavirus. So, we decided that people can get this data for free. 🦠 Let's fight this virus together Product Hunt! We will launch our News API service in a month on Product Hunt, if you want to hunt us please let me know.
