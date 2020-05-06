Covid-19 Marketing Trends by Viralspace

Discussion
Hiro Tien
👋 Hi Product Hunt, and thanks @flarup for helping us out! *Our Story* We're a team of three recent Stanford graduates and co-founders of Viralspace.ai. It all started during our final year at Stanford when we combined Hiro's decade of marketing experience, Apoorva's talent for computer vision, and Michelle's product design chops to build a product that helps marketers make data-driven decisions about their ad creative. But today's launch isn't about our core business. *Our Product* Today we're excited to launch our suite of FREE marketing resources. We know that marketing is often one of the first areas that gets affected by crises like these, and we wanted to help, so we're making some of our Viralspace tech available to the public. *Our resources include* - A dashboard on which you can track the highest-performing objects, keywords, topics, and more across Instagram and Facebook Ads - Regularly updated analysis based on this dashboard - Articles on marketing strategy - Free consulting on Facebook Ads for a few brands that need it! If you're interested in a free consulting or learning more about us, email hiro@viralspace.ai and mention Product Hunt. Let us know how else we can help, and can't wait to hear your feedback. - @hirotien @apoorva_dornadula @michlu2 @jakehong0521 @austin_ellingwood
