COVID-19 Journal Idea Generator

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Marcel Hagedoorn
Congrats on your launch. Curious about the prompts!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
This is my first ever launch here. I don't typically work on products like this. But COVID-19 happened and everything changed. I've been noticing my mind racing a lot with things. My wife is a psychologist and writer; she's experienced in using writing as a tool to better understand your personal experience and document what you are really going through. I noticed that, for the past few weeks, these prompts were really helping me, so I compiled them together. I know they might benefit a lot of people in these weird and challenging times. 👉 These prompts are carefully designed to make you dig deep and understand what you're going through and prepare you for what might be coming next.
UpvoteShare