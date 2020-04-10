  1. Home
COVID-19 Journal Idea Generator

Explore your experience in the pandemic from a new angle

My wife compiled a list of journaling prompts to understand what we are all going through.
As a psychologist and writer, she understands how to make simple prompts trigger deep introspection.
They helped me, and I hope they help you explore your experience.
Marcel Hagedoorn
Congrats on your launch. Curious about the prompts!
Suibin
Interesting idea!
Pablo Fernandez
This is my first ever launch here. I don't typically work on products like this. But COVID-19 happened and everything changed. I've been noticing my mind racing a lot with things. My wife is a psychologist and writer; she's experienced in using writing as a tool to better understand your personal experience and document what you are really going through. I noticed that, for the past few weeks, these prompts were really helping me, so I compiled them together. I know they might benefit a lot of people in these weird and challenging times. 👉 These prompts are carefully designed to make you dig deep and understand what you're going through and prepare you for what might be coming next.
