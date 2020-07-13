  1. Home
COVID-19 Flight Tool

Track the safety measures and rules at airlines & airports.

We built this tool with the objective to help passengers that are uncertain about travelling during COVID-19 times. Simply search for the airline or airport that is relevant to you, and find out all safety measures and restrictions.
Yavuz Karadag
Maker
Excited to introduce you to this tool 🚀 The COVID-19 Flight Tool helps you to travel at ease. We track safety measures and regulations at airports and airlines internationally! Key features: -Frequently updated -Standardised format for all airports and airlines -50+ parameters Example data: -Entry restrictions -Passenger responsibilities -Hygiene & disinfection measures -& more... Why we built it: As the founders of a startup in the air-travel industry (and frequent travellers ourselves), we realised that it's confusing & time-consuming for passengers to research travel requirements at a time when they are changing on a daily basis. That's why we wanted to build a one-stop dashboard that keeps track of all the updates for you! We are covering more airports & airlines every day, so please let us know which ones you need. Also, we would love to receive your feedback! Safe travels ✌️✈️
