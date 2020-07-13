Discussion
Yavuz Karadag
Maker
Excited to introduce you to this tool 🚀 The COVID-19 Flight Tool helps you to travel at ease. We track safety measures and regulations at airports and airlines internationally! Key features: -Frequently updated -Standardised format for all airports and airlines -50+ parameters Example data: -Entry restrictions -Passenger responsibilities -Hygiene & disinfection measures -& more... Why we built it: As the founders of a startup in the air-travel industry (and frequent travellers ourselves), we realised that it's confusing & time-consuming for passengers to research travel requirements at a time when they are changing on a daily basis. That's why we wanted to build a one-stop dashboard that keeps track of all the updates for you! We are covering more airports & airlines every day, so please let us know which ones you need. Also, we would love to receive your feedback! Safe travels ✌️✈️
