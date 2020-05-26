Covid-19 Controls 1.0

Discussion
Mohit Shah
Maker
Hello Product Hunt community, We just launched Covid Controls 1.0 :: A map to explore and compare lockdown measures and travel restrictions around the world It which helps you answer - Which countries/states have banned tourists? - Which countries/states are in lockdown? - Which services are operational? Shopping, restaurants, tourist attractions, transportation? - Which countries have the outbreak under control? - and many other Covid-19 related data points such as cases, deaths, growth and so on Click on any country to see the details. Get in touch if you want access to the API!
Maker
@sandochee Thank you!
