COVID-19 API

Access data on COVID19 through an easy API for free. Build dashboards, mobile apps or integrate in to other applications. Data is sourced from Johns Hopkins CSSE
Kyle Redelinghuys
Kyle Redelinghuys
Hi! I’m Kyle Redelinghuys, and I built the COVID19 API (https://covid19api.com). I wanted to work with Coronavirus data but couldn’t find a nice, clean API - so two weeks ago I made one. I wanted to build the single source of COVID19 data that developers and companies can use to create web and mobile applications, data dashboards and more. Since then, the API has been used 3.5 million times and the website has got over 22,000 visits from 124 countries. The API provides a suite of routes that allow easy access to the data in numerous ways, allowing for easy integration in to applications. I’m continually adding more routes to make graphing and querying easier. Currently the API is using the data provided by John Hopkin’s University, and I am busy looking at several other data sources to add value (more granular, case data, research papers, etc). I’d love to get feedback! Thanks for taking the time 😃
Nicholas Haralambous
Nicholas Haralambous
Absolutely incredibly work, Kyle. Way to take the initiative and make a huge difference!
Kyle Redelinghuys
Kyle Redelinghuys
@nicholas_haralambous Thanks! Hoping that even more great products will be built using this API 😁
Marc Perel
Marc Perel
Kyle, this is massive, fantastic work mate. What has been the biggest challenge for you so far when building this btw? Is the data fairly reliable?
Kyle Redelinghuys
Kyle Redelinghuys
@marcperel Thanks Marc! The data has changed a few times in the last week or so, and I've had to keep updating and making sure the API is reliable. For me, this is one of the biggest value adds of using this API: the complexity of managing the data is taken away from developers so they can concentrate on building 💪
Jonathan Baillie Strong
Jonathan Baillie Strong
Is there a way to get data for each state in the USA instead of by country?
Kyle Redelinghuys
Kyle Redelinghuys
@jonbstrong This is something I’m working on now. Once done will also be able to query the case data per state/city.
