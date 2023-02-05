Products
Home
→
Product
→
Coverstatus
Ranked #18 for today
Coverstatus
All your statuses in one place
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Coverstatus, create your Cover - an aggregate of all of your statuses, posts and updates. Share whatever you are posting, reading, browsing, watching, listening or shopping, all in a single status!
Launched in
Social Media
by
Coverstatus
OpnSouls
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Looking forward to a feedback from all of you."
The makers of Coverstatus
About this launch
Coverstatus
All your statuses in one place
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Coverstatus by
Coverstatus
was hunted by
Ashish Kapoor
in
Social Media
. Made by
Ashish Kapoor
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
Coverstatus
is not rated yet. This is Coverstatus's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#19
Report