  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Coverstatus
Coverstatus
Ranked #18 for today

Coverstatus

All your statuses in one place

Free
With Coverstatus, create your Cover - an aggregate of all of your statuses, posts and updates. Share whatever you are posting, reading, browsing, watching, listening or shopping, all in a single status!
Launched in Social Media by
Coverstatus
OpnSouls
OpnSouls
Coverstatus
The makers of Coverstatus
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Ashish Kapoor
in Social Media. Made by
Ashish Kapoor
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Coverstatus's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#19