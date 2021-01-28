discussion
Yoav Hornung
Maker
Co-founder Veed.me + Coverr.co
@Benln - thanks for the hunt! Hey guys, Yoav, one of Coverr's creators here. Since releasing Coverr 2.0 two and half years ago, Coverr gained a lot of traction, in the past year with the pandemic that hit almost every sector, and the fact many productions couldn't really happen ,we've experienced even greater traction with more needs for free high quality video footage. In the past year we gathered a lot of insights as for what creators need, what features, what type of content, what type design works best for them, and more. Today we're excited to launch Coverr 3.0, which brings very exciting new features and updates 1 - Free Videos API beta - Our videos are now available for you makers through an easy to use API that is of course, Free! it's in beta stage but Google's Web Stories plugin for WordPress is already using it and we'd love to work with more great partners. 2 - Completely new design - We redesigned our site to make the videos more in the front, we removed the clutter, made it more visual. We also rebranded and have a shiny new logo. 3 - Search - We improved our relevancy engine dramatically which is a pretty big deal in a stock footage site. 4 - Browsing - We've added a lot more categories to make browsing by general subjects easier. 5 - Collections - Finally! We now showcase curated collections to address trends and seasonal events. Coming soon: user generated collections. Here's a curated collection For the Makers - https://coverr.co/collections/cu... 6 - 1000s of new beautiful, exclusive videos - That's a big deal, we've added thousands of AMAZING videos, you won't believe they're free. 7 - Dark and light mode- Just so your eyes don't burn as you download our videos late at night :slightly_smiling_face: Expect a lot more coming up soon, but in the meanwhile we'd love to hear your comments and we hope you enjoy the new Coverr!
