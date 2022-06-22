Products
CoverQuick
CoverQuick
Crafting personalized cover letters in seconds
CoverQuick creates personalized cover letters to save you time and energy during your job search.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
CoverQuick
About this launch
CoverQuick
Crafting personalized cover letters in seconds.
0
reviews
0
followers
CoverQuick by
CoverQuick
was hunted by
Tosin Kuye
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tosin Kuye
and
Divine
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
CoverQuick
is not rated yet. This is CoverQuick's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#54
