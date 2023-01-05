Products
Home
→
Product
→
coverletter.app
coverletter.app
Personalised, AI-generated cover letters
Visit
Upvote 7
50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
coverletter.app offers personalised and custom AI-generated cover letters to jump start your next job search. Just drop in your resume and paste in the job description and get a customised cover letter in seconds. Try it for free now!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
by
coverletter.app
About this launch
coverletter.app
Personalised, AI-generated cover letters
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
coverletter.app by
coverletter.app
was hunted by
Timo Hillmann
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Timo Hillmann
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
coverletter.app
is not rated yet. This is coverletter.app's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#124
Report