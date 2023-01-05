Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → coverletter.app
coverletter.app

coverletter.app

Personalised, AI-generated cover letters

Free Options
Embed
coverletter.app offers personalised and custom AI-generated cover letters to jump start your next job search. Just drop in your resume and paste in the job description and get a customised cover letter in seconds. Try it for free now!
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Career by
coverletter.app
Drata
Drata
Ad
Continuous, automated compliance and risk management
About this launch
coverletter.app
coverletter.appPersonalised, AI-generated cover letters
0
reviews
7
followers
coverletter.app by
coverletter.app
was hunted by
Timo Hillmann
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Career. Made by
Timo Hillmann
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
coverletter.app
is not rated yet. This is coverletter.app's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#124