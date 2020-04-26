  1. Home
Create your own custom cover art for Spotify playlists.

Your Spotify playlist deserves something better than a standard boring cover image.
Coverify is a web tool to create yourself artwork, where you can apply different fonts, colors and a ton of images from Unsplash; and upload it directly on Spotify.
Discussion
3 Reviews5.0/5
Romain - GANGZ
Romain - GANGZ
Nice app! And so easy to use ;-)
Danilo Woznica
Danilo Woznica
Maker
@romainhannouz Thanks, I appreciate that!
