Coverify
Coverify
Create your own custom cover art for Spotify playlists.
Design Tools
Music
+ 2
Your Spotify playlist deserves something better than a standard boring cover image.
Coverify is a web tool to create yourself artwork, where you can apply different fonts, colors and a ton of images from Unsplash; and upload it directly on Spotify.
8 hours ago
Discussion
3 Reviews
5.0/5
Romain - GANGZ
Nice app! And so easy to use ;-)
2 hours ago
Danilo Woznica
Maker
@romainhannouz
Thanks, I appreciate that!
2 hours ago
