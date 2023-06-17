Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Cover Pack
Cover Pack
Supercharge your Notion pages with 36 well-crafted covers
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Supercharge your Notion pages with 36 well-crafted covers. Each cover has been carefully crafted with a unique design. • Circular Collection • Space Collection • Hexagon Collection • Line Collection
Launched in
Design
Graphic Design
Notion
by
Cover Pack
monday.com templates June 2023: The 1# platform for managing any project, task, and workflow
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking my launch! Feel free to ask me anything!"
The makers of Cover Pack
About this launch
Cover Pack
Supercharge your Notion pages with 36 well-crafted covers.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Cover Pack by
Cover Pack
was hunted by
Karel Kozielek
in
Design
,
Graphic Design
,
Notion
. Made by
Karel Kozielek
. Featured on June 25th, 2023.
Cover Pack
is not rated yet. This is Cover Pack's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report