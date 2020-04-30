Discussion
Hey Product Hunters！ I’m Alex Li, Product owner and designer. I’m thrilled to share our launch of Cover. After the release of Cover, it won the “Best App of March 2020 " in China AppStore, and was also recommended by the editor. We made an interesting setting: Flip your phone and timer will start, don't try to touch the phone. Imagine you are cooking a bowl of noodles. When the time is up, you have completed a focused task. Cover will give you a very humorous story card as a reward. You can view the "Situation of concentration" in an interesting way, and earn different levels of chef titles through long-term accumulation.Yes, you will become a noodle master! Cover wants to help people focus on what they want to do in a witty and fun way. Put down your phone and we'll fight phone addiction together! If you feel interesting, please 🔺UPVOTE for Cover. Would be great to know your thoughts and feedback in the comments. If you have any questions about Cover, i will be happy to answer them.
