Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Anton Pashchenko
Hunter
Oh, is it already the end of May soon? I just realised I didn’t inform you yet that we have released Courses app to the market (App Store) : https://apps.shopify.com/courses Elevator pitch : 1) You can turn your Shopify store in Online Education Platform in 5 mins 2) WYSIWYG - construct your course the way you want 3) Up to 5 lessons to release in the Free tier Would be happy guys to have you taking a look at the app and provide with a direct and honest feedback. We’re having some more great features and apps in the roadmap. If you see it may be useful for you as a merchant or you envision a possible partnership, just reach out back to me. Stay healthy, Anton
UpvoteShare
This is awesome Anton! Can I know if you have plan to allow live steaming teaching / webinars using your tool sometime soon?
@caria_wei1 thanks a lot for your feedback! Yes, we're actively discussing a live streaming / webinar feature within the team now and what's the best way to activate those for our customers. In the meanwhile you can contact out team and we'll show you on how to enable live streaming in your course at this very moment.
Such a style, nice structure! So appealing!
@jamesronayne thanks James! Feel free to try it out!
@jamesronayne and we're actually planning to improve the UI a bit by adding multiple layouts
That's good