A catalog of +80.000 courses and tutorials from the biggest providers on the internet that you can filter through based on subject, price, level of difficulty, certificate quality, reviews & rating, and more. 50% of our profits go to an incredible cause ❤️
Hi everybody 👋 I am back on Product Hunt with a new direction for Courseroot. After grinding away at the product over the last year since the amazing successful PH launch of last year (#1), I wanted to take it into a new direction and make it more meaningful. Not only is the platform much smoother and improved, we now take 50% of the profits we make and donate them to an amazing charity that you can choose ❤️ The idea for Courseroot 1.0 was very simple: make an amazing platform that helps you find the best courses and tutorials on the web. ✔️ The idea for Courseroot 2.0 is better: take some of the opportunity that we have in terms of access to education and share it with those that have been less fortunate. 🙏 As an avid online learner, I have always felt so incredibly privileged with the access to high-quality educational resources. There are so many people, and especially kids, that do not have that same access. Even more so, they might not even be able to think about education because they are simply surviving. The goal is to distribute some of our opportunity to them 🤗 Each month I'll pick three amazing causes. This month it is water.org, Save the Children, and Blind Children's Learning Center. All in their own way they give children a better opportunity to grow and develop. If you want to donate directly to one of these amazing causes you can do so here: Water.org - https://water.org/ Save the Children - https://www.savethechildren.org/ Blind Children's Learning Center - https://www.blindkids.org/ Let me know what you think about the platform and the new direction. I'd love to hear your feedback, and I can use all the support to get it out there. 🙌 All the best, Valentijn p.s. I'll be here all day to answer questions. Just got to run to a doctors appointment in an hour or so real quick.
