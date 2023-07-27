Products
Course Architect

Course creation system for Notion

Course Architect is an unparalleled course creation system for Notion designed with efficiency to save you hours of time by making your course creation process easier, faster and better.
Launched in
Design Tools
Online Learning
Notion
Course Architect
Course ArchitectMake your next course a next level course.
243
Course Architect by
Course Architect
Pascio
Pascio
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
Course Architect
is rated 4.9/5 by 7 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2022.
31
9
-
-