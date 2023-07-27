Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Course Architect
See Course Architect’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Course Architect
Course Architect
Course creation system for Notion
Visit
Upvote 31
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Course Architect is an unparalleled course creation system for Notion designed with efficiency to save you hours of time by making your course creation process easier, faster and better.
Launched in
Design Tools
Online Learning
Notion
by
Course Architect
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Course Architect
Make your next course a next level course.
7
reviews
243
followers
Follow for updates
Course Architect by
Course Architect
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Design Tools
,
Online Learning
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
Course Architect
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
31
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report