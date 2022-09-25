Products
Home
→
Product
→
Course Architect
Ranked #4 for today
Course Architect
Make your next course a next level course.
Visit
Upvote 14
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Course Architect is an unparalleled course creation system for Notion designed with efficiency to save you hours of time by making your course creation process easier, faster and better.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Notion
by
Course Architect
About this launch
Course Architect
Make your next course a next level course.
1
review
13
followers
Follow for updates
Course Architect by
Course Architect
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
and
Side Hustle Hack Secrets
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Course Architect
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Course Architect's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
7
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#129
