Ranked #4 for today

Course Architect

Make your next course a next level course.

Payment Required
Course Architect is an unparalleled course creation system for Notion designed with efficiency to save you hours of time by making your course creation process easier, faster and better.
Launched in Productivity, Tech, Notion
Course Architect
Flatfile
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
Course Architect
Make your next course a next level course.
13
followers
Course Architect
Course Architect
was hunted by
Pascio
in Productivity, Tech, Notion. Made by
Pascio
and
Side Hustle Hack Secrets
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Course Architect
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Course Architect's first launch.
