Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Courier by Meshed Labs
Courier by Meshed Labs
Do more with your Gnosis Safe
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Courier delivers your transaction proposals direct to your Gnosis Safe.
Features:
♾️ More dApps — Propose transactions as easy as using your wallet
💨 1-Click — Propose to different safes in a single step.
⛓️ Multichain — 11 chains supported
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Crypto
,
Web3
by
Courier by Meshed Labs
About this launch
Courier by Meshed Labs
Do more with your Gnosis Safe.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Courier by Meshed Labs by
Courier by Meshed Labs
was hunted by
Conrad Mcgee-Stocks
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Conrad Mcgee-Stocks
and
chris ye - cye.eth
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
Courier by Meshed Labs
is not rated yet. This is Courier by Meshed Labs's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#44
Report