Coupsh is a simple way to communicate with your people. Create a page and post content to keep your members up to date. Use custom push notifications to get more attention, include images and icons, reach people directly on their lock screen.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Francisco KovacevichMaker@francisco_kovacevich · Argentinian, passionate about tech
Coupsh helps managers of middle size and large groups reach their people more easily. You can create a page, invite people, post content and reach everyone with push notifications. Coush provides a clean place to let communication flow from page owners to members, and solve the inconveniences that arise in email or messaging apps with this type of communication. Let me know what you think 😊.
Upvote Share·