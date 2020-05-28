CouponScout
Tom Osman
This is one of these products that feels like a no-brainer! Awesome work @dennishegstad 😍
@tomcosman glad to hear that, hope thats the case. That's also why we made this free in hopes that any/everyone can get value from it
Hunter
Having worked with a ton of brands that run into issues with private coupons getting blasted out and sometimes abused across Honey, RetailMeNot and the like, this a tool to watch. It's free, which makes it even better. Other folks in the eCommerce, D2C brand space...are you running into coupon abuse as much as I have been?
Congrats on the launch!
@kevinnatanzon cheers! thanks Kevin. Excited for us to get this tool out there and help brands understand when their coupon codes leak!
I will definitely try this out! Have had a lot of trouble with coupon sites sharing our coupon codes. Not at least the sites that share our affiliate's coupon codes 🤦♂️ This is something I wish existed YEARS ago!
@mkaroumi exactly Marcus! Imagine you have an influencer campaign where your deal is structure to pay 10% commission to the influencer based on their coupon code. Now that coupon code leaks to Honey/WikiBuy/RetailMeNot and you're giving away 10% commission to an influencer for a leaked code! Throwing away margin for nothing. That's one of the reason we built CouponScout because we got feedback from LiveRecover customers asking if we could 'let them know when their coupon leaks', bam! feedback -> product -> launch :)
@dennishegstad Love that! Can't wait for CouponScout to save me some money! 😄
Great idea! we just took down a few discount codes we had used on one-time marketing campaigns that we found making rounds on dealspotr. They were probably on there for a few months without our notice so this will come in handy moving forward ⚡️