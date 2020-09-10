Coupl Quiz

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nicklas Kevin Frank
Maker
🎈
First a little warning: the app requires a partner to download and connect with. Thanks a lot for checking out the app; any feedback is valued highly. Some backstory to the app; when my partner and I first started dating, we used to like asking questions, odd or ordinary, and trying to guess each other's answers before giving them out. It was a unique and playful way of getting to know one another and gave us something extra to talk about when we got it wrong or had unexpected answers. As we started running out of questions, we started looking for other sources. We found lists, quizzes and apps. While the lists and quizzes helped for a while, we had to try out some apps. However, as we tried most of the relationship app's out there, none of them did what we wanted. They focused on "Who is the best X?" with "Them/Me" answers. We did, however, find one app that seemed to fit our needs, but it turned out to be too buggy and so slow that the experience wasn't enjoyable. So, we spent a few evenings, spread over a few weeks, creating this solution to our problem. We wanted an app without high attention cost, that wasn't laggy, and that we could use when we had just a couple of minutes free, but still spark great conversations when we got back together. Having used the app ourselves when developing it, it quickly became apparent that waiting to get back together wasn't sufficient. So the next feature coming is chat, to allow you to immediately react when you are surprised about your partner's answer or ask them why they thought what they answered. We aren't developing this full-time, it's a hobby project to scratch our itch. But we would still love your feedback about how we could improve them. The quizzes feature is something we are testing and is not yet sure in which direction to take.
UpvoteShare