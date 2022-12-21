Sign in
Country flags for Webflow
Search for the flag you want & copy paste it into Webflow
Stats
We've created a collection of open-source SVG flag icons that you can use in your Webflow project. Simply search for the flag icon you want, copy the code, and paste it into Webflow.
Launched in
No-Code
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
by
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Luka Mlakar
in
No-Code
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Luka Mlakar
,
Žiga Fajfar
and
Sergej Gorišek
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#131
