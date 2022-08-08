Products
Home
→
Product
→
CounterLine
Ranked #20 for today
CounterLine
Detect and count moving objects with your phone
Free
CounterLine counts objects which move through the middle line of your phone screen and shares the statistics after you stop the timer.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
CounterLine
About this launch
CounterLine
Detect and count moving objects with your phone
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
CounterLine by
CounterLine
was hunted by
Frans Willems
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Frans Willems
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
CounterLine
is not rated yet. This is CounterLine 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#19
Report