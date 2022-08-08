Products
Ranked #20 for today

CounterLine

Detect and count moving objects with your phone

Free
CounterLine counts objects which move through the middle line of your phone screen and shares the statistics after you stop the timer.
Launched in Android, Productivity, Tech by
CounterLine
About this launch
CounterLine
Detect and count moving objects with your phone
CounterLine by
CounterLine
was hunted by
Frans Willems
in Android, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Frans Willems
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
CounterLine
is not rated yet. This is CounterLine 's first launch.
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#19