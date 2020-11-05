Countdown Widget Maker

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
elad
MakerProdcut Designer
Hey product hunt! A friend and I made a small App that creates customizable countdown Widgets. We thought that it could be something fun to have on your home screen while you wait for something. And can also potentially look good. The Countdown Widgets can be customized using: - 7 different countdown styles, we are working on adding more. - Background (Photos, Preset gallery, or colors) - Fonts. - Colors The app was developed using SwiftUI. Looking forward to your feedback/suggestions/thoughts Thanks!
Share
Loved it! I really enjoy the design and all the customization options. Upgraded immediately. Thank you!